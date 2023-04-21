Wemo’s Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video lands at $190 low (Reg. $250)

Amazon is now offering the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video for $190.61 shipped. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer is now arriving at a new all-time low. It’s only the second discount of the year at $59 off, while also beating our previous mention by $4. Having just launched about a year ago, this Wemo smart doorbell is one of the first options on the market outfitted with HomeKit Secure Video support, but there’s more to the story than just integration with Apple’s smart home system. It also sports a 4MP camera sensor that is backed by a 178-degree field of view for delivering 1080p feeds into the Home app. The dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity is a nice touch for making sure that it can still get service out on the porch, and the IP55 weather-resistance helps it stand up to the elements. Our launch coverage gives you a better idea of what to expect if you’re not sold, as well.

The folks over at Aqara also just recently launched a new entry into the front porch protection space, offering a lower cost version to the Wemo solution above. Its just-released Video Doorbell G4 arrives with much of the same HomeKit Secure Video support as on the more expensive alternative above, and clocks in at $100 on Amazon following a new all-time low discount.

Though if you’d rather just build out a smart lighting setup, we’re tracking a collection of discounts across nearly all of Philips Hue’s smart bulbs. As part of an extra 15% off Amazon, you can now score the best prices of the year across everything from color ambiance bulbs to filament LEDs and more. Everything starts from $10 and is joined by all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide.

Wemo Smart Video Doorbell features:

Pairing exclusively with Apple HomeKit Secure Video, the Wemo door bell camera offers an easy and convenient way to safely monitor your home, and speak with visitors from anywhere. The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell is the ultimate home security camera, offering an incredibly wide field of view and crystal clear HD video, you’ll always know who is knocking on your door. The Field of View measures 178° vertical x 140° horizontal x 223° diagonal.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!