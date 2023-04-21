ASUS’ TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor falls 18% to new all-time low of $180

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $179.99 shipped. Normally going for $219, this 18% discount or solid $39 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this model. We previously saw this unit go for as much as $319 last year, but it has recently hovered around $219. The 27-inch size here is the upper limit for the 1080p resolution, but you do get a 165Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplay. NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility is present here to eliminate screen tearing with ASUS’ Extreme Low Motion Blur technology helping to eliminate ghosting. You’ll have access to seven pre-set display modes to help you see better in various games and can be accessed through the OSD. Connectivity here includes a DisplayPort 1.2 input alongside dual HDMI 1.4 ports so you can have multiple sources connected without swapping cables. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $37 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another monitor before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the Acer Nitro 24.5-inch 1080p 250Hz Gaming Monitor marked down to $150, the new all-time low price. Coming with a VA panel, this monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium support to synchronize your monitor’s refresh rate to the game FPS for a smooth, tear-free experience. You’ll find HDR10 support present here as well so you can game and watch movies with more vivid colors. In terms of connectivity, you’ll have access to a single DisplayPort 1.4 input and dual HDMI 2.0 ports so you can have multiple devices connected at once.

ASUS TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) gaming monitor with ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate (supports 144Hz) designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT), eliminating ghosting for sharp gaming visuals

Rich connectivity with DisplayPort 1.2 x1 HDMI (v1.4) x2 and compatible with VESA mount (100 x 100mm)

