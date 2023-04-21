Today’s Android game and app deals: Boxing Gym Story, Burger Bistro, Pocket Academy, more

Your Friday afternoon collection of the best Android games and apps on sale is now ready to go down below the fold. Joining the Google Play software offers, we are also tracking a $150 price drop on Acer’s Chromebook Spin 513 and its 2-in-1 form-factor as well as the Wear OS-equipped Fossil Stella Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch (alongside the Wellness Edition) starting from $139. As for the apps, today’s collection is headlined by titles such as Boxing Gym Story, Burger Bistro Story, Pocket Academy 3, Through the Darkest of Times, Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Are you the manager this down-on-its-luck boxing gym needs to get back on its feet? Get the town excited about boxing, and more people will start signing up. Stand by the ringside to cheer on your boxers. You never know how a match will go until the very end! And don’t forget about marketing – fans are the lifeblood of competitive sports! Rack up more wins, and you’ll be able to upgrade your facilities with spa baths, high-class cafeterias, and more. Before you know it, athletes will be lining up to join you! Hire trainers and hone your boxers’ skills until they’re ready to take on the world! Make your gym unique by outfitting it with facilities of your choice, creating the perfect environment for fostering boxing talent.

