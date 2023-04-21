Put HyperX’s Alloy Origins Core TKL gaming keyboard on your desk at 2023 low of $77

Reg. $100 $77

Amazon is offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL Gaming Keyboard for $76.99 shipped. Normally $110 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $33 off and saves you 30% in savings. This keyboard features PBT keycaps which are durable, have side-printing, and ensure that they’re ready for the long haul. HyperX’s in-house mechanical switches “blend responsiveness and accuracy” with a short travel time and low actuation force. The tenkeyless design is more compact then traditional keyboard while still leaving core keys like your function row, arrow keys, and more in tact. Plus, there’s RGB lighting here which allows you to match the style of this keyboard with the rest of your gaming setup. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this large desk pad for your setup. It stretches 35.4 by 15.7 inches in size and covers the majority of your desk’s surface. Delivering a smooth place for your new keyboard to rest on, it’ll also protect (and cushion) your new keyboard’s bottom, this pad comes in at just $17 on Amazon, making it budget-friendly as well.

If you’d rather cut the cord and go wireless with an even more compact form-factor, you’ll find that the CORSAIR K70 Pro Mini wireless mechanical gaming keyboard is on sale for $120 today. A return to the lowest. price that we’ve tracked, this keyboard features a 60% design which ditches the function row and arrow keys for an even smaller build compared to the TKL form-factor above.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT TKL Mechanical Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT is an ultra-compact, sturdy tenkeyless keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. This variant ups durability by adding pre-installed PBT keycaps with side-printing. HyperX’s mechanical key switches are built with exposed LEDs so more of the light output is visible, providing more brilliant, stunning lighting. They’re also tuned with an actuation force and travel distance that is elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy.

