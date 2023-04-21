CORSAIR’s K70 Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard returns to $120 low

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K70 Pro Mini Wireless RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $119.99 shipped. Normally going for $160, this 25% discount or solid $40 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked only once before back over Black Friday. Coming equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches, the K70 Pro Mini includes the brand’s AXON technology powering the per-key RGB backlighting with up to “20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing” and an 8,000Hz polling rate with your desktop. Connectivity is handled wirelessly over either CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology or Bluetooth, and you can game without worrying about battery life when you connect your USB cable. On a single charge, you can see up to 32 hours of battery life with RGB lighting. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to compare this CORSAIR keyboard against another model before committing? We’re also tracking the Razer BlackWidow V3 mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $90, the new all-time low price. Featuring tri-mode connectivity, you can game wirelessly over the Razer HyperSpeed system or Bluetooth and wired over a USB-C connection should you want to avoid the battery running out. The specific model on sale today features Razer’s linear yellow key switches which use “dampeners to further reduce its low sound profile.” You’ll truly be able to customize the keyboard to your tastes with the Chroma RGB per-key backlighting that can be configured in Razer Synapse. While you’re gaming wirelessly, you can expect up to 200 hours of battery life and a full recharge time as low as 5 hours.

CORSAIR K70 Pro Mini Wireless RGB 60% Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – White is big on both performance and customization, connecting with hyper-fast, sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, Bluetooth®, or USB. CHERRY MX Red mechanical keyswitches are easily swappable with any MX-compatible switches for a customized gaming and typing experience. Durable PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO keycaps and an aluminum frame are illuminated by per-key RGB backlighting with a 360° LightEdge. CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology transmits keystrokes up to 8x faster over USB wired mode. With up to 200 hours of battery life, the K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS delivers customized performance, no strings attached.

