Beats Fit Pro land at $100 in 1-day cert. refurb sale (Orig. $200), plus Beats Studio Buds at $65

Woot today is launching a certified refurbished sale on a collection of earbuds from Beats, Sony, Sennheiser, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying in any other case. Our favorite of the batch has the Beats Fit Pro marked down to $99.99. Normally fetching $200 in new condition, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen for a refurbished pair and clocking in at within $5 of the all-time low. Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. Includes a 1-year warranty. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, Woot is marking down the refurbished Beats Studio Buds that arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions. Delivering a more affordable true wireless form-factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, active noise cancellation and a companion transparency mode make the cut at $64.99. That’s down from the usual $150 price point for a new condition pair and the best discount we’ve seen yet. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

For something even more high-end, we just took a hands-on look at Bowers & Wilkins’ new Pi7 S2 earbuds. Not to spoil too much of the review, but this is now my new favorite true wireless listening experience on the market thanks to balanced drivers that produced crisp yet booming audio. My recent review explores what to expect and why the $399 price tag is worth hearing out.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

