ASUS’ ROG Strix Scope RX Mechanical Keyboard uses red optical switches at $70 low

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $120, this 42% discount or solid $50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating out the early Cyber Monday deal we saw last year. You’ll find this model comes in the full-sized form factor complete with a numpad and is equipped with ROG Red Optical key switches for linear actuation with no tactile bump for faster response times. One unique feature that I personally haven’t seen on another keyboard is the Instant Privacy key which minimizes all open apps and mutes all audio with a simple key press. The keyboard is topped with an aluminum alloy faceplate to stand up to everyday use while staying stylish in the process. You’ll be able to truly make this keyboard your own thanks to the per-key RGB backlighting which is compatible with Aura Sync. Head below for more.

If you would rather save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for a wireless keyboard instead? We’re still tracking the CORSAIR K70 Pro Mini Wireless RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $120, the all-time low price. Coming equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches, the K70 Pro Mini includes the brand’s AXON technology powering the per-key RGB backlighting with up to “20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing” and an 8,000Hz polling rate with your desktop. Connectivity is handled wirelessly over either CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology or Bluetooth, and you can game without worrying about battery life when you connect your USB cable. On a single charge, you can see up to 32 hours of battery life with RGB lighting.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Take on all comers with ROG Strix Scope RX, the first mechanical RGB gaming keyboard featuring exclusive ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches. These switches provide a 100-million-keystroke lifespan and offer consistent linear keystrokes with immediate response. In addition, each switch has a central RGB LED to give every key all-round lighting. Strix Scope RX also offers IP57 water and dust resistance, an alloy top cover, and USB 2.0 passthrough. Like all Strix Scope series gaming keyboards, it has a wider Ctrl key and a Stealth key for FPS gamers. Go confidently into battle with ROG Strix Scope RX. The ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches are the first to be developed by ROG.

