Elgato’s Wi-Fi Ring Light upgrades your video streaming/meeting setup at new low of $130

Amazon is offering the Elgato Ring Light for $129.99 shipped. Originally $200, at the start of the year the Ring Light fell in price and has gone for around $160 since then. Today’s deal comes in at $20 below our previous mention from Amazon’s Prime Day last year and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a great way to illuminate your face during Twitch streams or Zoom meetings, then this is a solid choice. With the ability to mount your DSLR or webcam in the middle of premium OSRAM LEDs, you’ll find flicker-free illumination on video and the built-in diffuser ensures nice and soft light. The LEDs can be varied in color temperature from 2900K to 7000K, which lets you dial in the settings to match your existing lighting in the office. You’ll also get a telescopic pole and ball head for the Elgato Ring Light itself, letting you really get the perfect position of the light and your camera. Dive into our hands-on review to take a closer look than head below for more.

Are you on a tighter budget or just want something that’s a bit simpler? Well, this ring light is available for just $30. While not Wi-Fi-connected, and you won’t be able to dial the color in with quite as wide of a range, you’re saving $100 here, which is quite a bit of cash to leave in your pocket.

Don’t forget to pick up Elgato’s Facecam 1080p60 webcam that’s on sale for $129 right now. Down form $150, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked and makes this the perfect pair with your new Ring Light. Once you have a webcam and your lighting installed in your office, swing by our PC gaming guide to find other ways to upgrade your setup.

Elgato Ring Light features:

You want to dramatically improve your production value, and you know lighting is the key. Ring Light will make you the master of closeup illumination. Engineered to flatter the skin, eliminate shadows, and give your eyes that extra-special sparkle — without glare.

