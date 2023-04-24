Ninja’s CREAMi ice cream maker is ready for summer at $160 Amazon 2023 low (Reg. $230)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is $70 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. While we have seen limited Kohl’s (currently $260 there) offers and some for Costco members for less, this is also an Amazon 2023 low, the best price we have tracked since a $150 offer for Black Friday last year, and a notable chance to land one as the weather warms up in much of the country. Featuring seven frozen dessert programs for ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, lite ice cream, and mix-in, it is ready to deliver some delicious homemade treats this spring and summer. It allows you to design your own flavors, and then drop in some of your favorite toppings and ingredients like chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more – there’s also a re-spin function to make your batch even softer and creamier. Check out our launch coverage of the latest deluxe model and head below for more. 

If you’re just looking for something quick and easy in the category that won’t cost as much, despite the $70 deal above today, the DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker might do the trick. An all-in-all more basic setup, you won’t get all of the bells and whistles here, but it will get the job done and for just $20 Prime shipped

Other deals to up your kitchen game today include a new Amazon all-time low on Instant’s electric cold brew maker. Now 40% off at $60 shipped, it has never sold for less on Amazon, delivering a quick and easy way to grab some iced coffee on the way out of the door without spending anywhere near full price. Head over to our home goods hub for even more cooking, kitchen and outdoor grilling deals while you’re at it. 

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker features:

With the Ninja CREAMi, you can transform everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and more. Easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats like decadent gelato, lite ice cream, dairy-free, gluten-free and much more. The Ninja CREAMi makes delicious treats that fit your lifestyle. The CREAMi is compact in size allowing for seamless storage and fitting easily on your countertop. Easy-to-use functionality allows for the whole family to enjoy making frozen treats together. Customize your flavor and texture by mixing in your favorite chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more to personalize any CREAMi treat.

