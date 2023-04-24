Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 now start at new all-time lows from $220 (Save $60)

Over the past few weeks, we have seen spring savings roll out to a collection of the latest wearables to track all of those warm weather discounts. It’s now Samsung’s turn, as Amazon is now starting off the work week by discounting its latest Galaxy Watch 5 models. All arriving with free shipping, pricing now starts at $219.99 for the 40mm model. That’s down from the usual $280 going rate in order to land at a new all-time low. The $60 in savings are $10 below our previous mention from February and amounting the most savings yet. Arriving at much of the same all-time lows, the 44mm model now rests at $249.99 in several colors from the usual $310 price tag.

Samsung’s most recent Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors to complement all of its latest smartphones. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to a more durable sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot to ensure it’s spending less time charging and more time on your wrist. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Samsung’s more rugged wearable is also still on sale as a holdover from last week, delivering an alternative for those who don’t want to go with the entry-level offerings above. The even more rugged Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale for only the second time this year and now rests at $363. That delivers a robust fitness tracking feature set to your wrist with $87 in savings attached.

If you’re in the market for one of Samsung’s latest smartphones, we’re also tracking a sale across the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series. These handsets just hit the scene earlier in the year and are now down to the best prices yet from $700. Delivering at least $100 in savings across three different models, these are new all-time lows on some of the most compelling Android experiences out there. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns Galaxy Watch5 provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI).

