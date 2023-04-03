New all-time lows land on Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra handsets from $700 (Save $100+)

Amazon today is rolling out some of the very first discounts across Samsung’s new lineup of Galaxy S23 smartphones. Marking down unlocked versions of all three 5G handsets, shipping is free across the board. The most notable of the discounts starts all of the way at the top, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB dropping to $999.99. Normally fetching the usual $1,200 MSRP, today’s offer is delivering only the second-ever discount on the elevated storage configuration. It’s matching the all-time low at $200 off, as well.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the sceen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceeding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

Taking a step down to the mid-range handset in Samsung’s latest lineup, the Galaxy S23+ is now on sale at Amazon, too. Dropping the 256GB capacity down to $849.99, you’d normally pay $1,000. Today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and is the best we’ve seen to date on this capacity while also undercutting our previous mention by $50. Samsung’s new Galaxy S23+ arrives at the middle of the road between the flagship S23 Ultra above and the baseline model we’ll get to in just a moment.

Resting in-between those is a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display that comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. The entire package is powered by the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which also drives the new 50MP camera array. And rounding out the package is a 4,700mAh battery for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Last up for the collection is the Samsung Galaxy S23, which now rests at $699.99. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at $100 in savings as well as one of the first chances to save some cash period. Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone arrives as its latest entry-level device that still arrives with flagship features in tow at the best price yet.

Everything is centered around the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as the other two handsets above, which fits into the handset’s 6.1-inch FHD+ form-factor with 120Hz display. It comes powered by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, and around back is a triple sensor 50MP camera array to complete the package. We recently saw how this handset squared off against the Pixel 7, with our review taking a deeper dive on the experience.

