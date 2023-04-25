Save 35% on Acer’s Predator Cestus 330 wired gaming mouse at a new all-time low of $30

Amazon is now offering the Acer Predator Cestus 330 Wired Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $46, this 35% discount or solid $16 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. While this mouse has previously gone for $65, it has sat around the $46 price point through 2023. Coming equipped with the PixArt 3335 optical sensor, you’ll be able to swap between five DPI settings with the highest option available being 16,000. There is also RGB lighting integrated within the mouse alongside seven programmable buttons and the QuarterMaster software will allow you to adjust said lighting and button programming. NVIDIA Reflex support is also present here so you can get an accurate understanding of the latency between your inputs and your games. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $36. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99 grams. The G305 here comes equipped with Logitech’s Hero 12K optical sensor with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard situation too? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR K70 Pro Mini Wireless RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $120, the all-time low price. Coming equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches, the K70 Pro Mini includes the brand’s AXON technology powering the per-key RGB backlighting with up to “20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing” and an 8,000Hz polling rate with your desktop. Connectivity is handled wirelessly over either CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology or Bluetooth, and you can game without worrying about battery life when you connect your USB cable. On a single charge, you can see up to 32 hours of battery life with RGB lighting.

Acer Predator Cestus 330 Gaming Mouse features:

Tracking Accuracy: Make use of 5 DPI settings that automatically switch on-the-fly because different games call for different playstyles

PixArt 3335 Sensor: Precision optical sensor helps you zero in on your target with ultra-accurate, high-speed tracking from 16,000 DPI down to 1 DPI so you can fine-tune to virtually any mousepad

Cover More Ground: 1,000Hz polling rate sends data to your PC every 1 millisecond; 40g acceleration rate and 400 IPS picks up your fastest movements. NVIDIA Reflex accurately tests this connection between your PC and mouse

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!