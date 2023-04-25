Let Alexa/Google Assistant handle the cooking, COSORI smart air fry oven now down at $120

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsCOSORI
Reg. $150 $120
COSORI 26.4-quart Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Amazon is now offering the COSORI 26.4-quart Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $119.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $150, this is a solid $30 price drop and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is a new 2023 Amazon low and matching the lowest price we have tracked on this particular model – it has only dropped this low once since last summer. Featuring a roomy 26.4-quart capacity, the 12-in-1 setup supports cooking modes like air fry, roast, bake, broil, toast, and more. The six heating elements are joined by a 2-speed fan, temperatures up to 450 degrees, and enough room for a 12-in pizza or a 5-pound chicken. You can even “fully control the air fryer toaster” with your smartphone and leverage voice command action when connected with your Alexa or Google Assistant gear. More details below. 

While you’re certainly not going to get the smartphone control or voice command action, something like this Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer will save you some cash. It trades the stealthy black treatment out for an arguably more universally-appealing stainless steel exterior and drops the presets down to five, but it also comes in at a more affordable $80 price tag, or $40 under the price of today’s lead deal. 

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, we are still tracking a solid 30% price drop on the popular Ninja CREAMi so you can make fresh personalized ice cream recipes at home all summer long. The regularly $230 machine was among some of the more popular kitchenware goods around here last year and is now down at the Amazon 2023 low of $160 shipped in the most sought-after silver colorway. Get a closer look at the deal while the price is still marked down in yesterday’s coverage

COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven features:

12 functions for Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, Toast, etc. Explore more possibilities by saving your preferred time and temperature…2-layer even cooking, The oven’s 26 quart / 25-liter capacity 1 layer fits up to 6 slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza, or a 5lbs whole chicken…6 heat elements, a 2-speed fan, and temperatures up to 450°F allow cooking up to 30% faster than a traditional convection oven…Just pick up your smartphone and tap the VeSync app to make meals at the touch of a button, or enjoy hands-free control of your toast oven by connecting to the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

