Philips Hue smart Gradient Lightstrip sports addressable RGB LEDs at $127.50 (Reg. $180)

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $127.49 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $180, this is delivering the first price since all the way back in January. It’s the third-best price to date at $53 off, and comes within $25 of the all-time low set once before at the very beginning of the year. As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon, you can lock-in some extra savings on the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip Extension. This one lands at an extra 15% off, turning the original $70 going rate into an even more affordable add-on at $40.29 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. It’s well below our previous $59 mention, too. This delivers an extra 3 feet of length to the lead deal or your existing Gradient lightstrip for covering even more space in your smart home at one of the lowest prices ever.

Though if you’d rather just build out your standard lighting setup, we’re tracking a collection of discounts across nearly all of Philips Hue’s smart bulbs. As part of an extra 15% off Amazon sale, you can now score the best prices of the year across everything from color ambiance bulbs to filament LEDs and more. Everything starts from $10 and is joined by all of the other markdowns in our smart home.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

