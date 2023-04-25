ASUS’ Strix Scope RX TKL tri-mode wireless mechanical keyboard sees second drop to $130

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Deluxe Tri-Mode Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $170, this 24% discount or solid $40 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve seen for this wireless keyboard while coming within $10 of the all-time low. This is also only the second discount to date. Coming in the Tenkeyless form factor (TKL), you will miss out on some editing keys and have no Numpad, but you will have more room for your mouse to maneuver around. It also comes equipped with ROG RX Blue optical switches for a tactile feel while gaming. Connectivity is handled wirelessly over a 2.4GHz or Bluetooth connection or wired over USB so you don’t have to worry about battery life. One unique feature that I personally haven’t seen on another keyboard is the Instant Privacy key which minimizes all open apps and mutes all audio with a simple key press. The keyboard is also shipped with a magnetic wrist rest so your hands can remain comfortable during those long gaming sessions. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the ones above. Looking to upgrade your game library storage? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD marked down to $150, the new all-time Amazon low. As detailed in our hands-on feature, you’re looking at a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface that runs at up to 7,100MB/s. Compatible with your PC battlestation or Sony’s PlayStation 5, it features an integrated low-profile aluminum heatspreader, or heatsink, to “disperse heat and reduce throttling” alongside specs that “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.”

ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard features:

Tri-mode connection: Use Bluetooth to connect and switch between three devices at a time, enjoy up to 76 hours of low-latency gameplay in 2.4 GHz RF wireless mode, or use standard wired USB

ROG RX optical mechanical switches: RX Blue switches feature centralized RGB lighting for all-round in-key illumination, and provide consistent wobble-free keystrokes with near-zero debounce delay

Magnetic wrist rest: Large padded design ensures comfort during gaming marathons

