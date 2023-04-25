Govee’s 16-piece RGBIC Glide Light Music Kit nears Amazon low at $110 (Reg. $180), more

To celebrate spring’s wide range of colors, Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now delivering quite a few RGBIC lighting deals. Leading the way is its 16-piece Glide Light Music Kit for $109.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $170 normal going rate, this same kit is on sale right now for $140 direct from Govee and today’s deal matches our last mention. In fact, it comes in at just $1 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a music lover, then these lights will be a welcomed addition to your home. With 16 individual bars, you’ll find that these lights can dance to any tunes you play thanks to the built-in microphone. On top of the music abilities here, you’ll find that when there’s no tunes playing these lights will still illuminate in a variety of colors to add some liveliness to any space. There are 40 built-in scene modes in the Govee app and Wi-Fi also delivers integration with Alexa and Assistant for voice commands. Learn more about the Govee Glide system in our hands-on review. Keep reading for more Govee lighting deals at Amazon.

Additional Govee deals:

Yesterday’s Govee deals are also still live if you’re looking for other lighting gear to pick up this spring. From the 65.6-foot RGB Wi-Fi LED light strip at $30 to the Lyra corner lamp which is down to $100 from its normal $147.50 going rate at Amazon, there’s several deals to explore. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to upgrade your setup.

Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light Kit features:

  • Smart App and Voice Control: Govee led christmas light adjust RGBIC WiFi Gaming Lights hands-free via Alexa and Google Assistant. Bluetooth and WiFi control colors, brightness, and christmas decor scence effects on the Govee Home App. Please connect ALL the bars before plugging in the power.
  • 64+ Scene Modes: Find the right lighting for christmas party and easily decorate your room, including a quiet evening at home or party. With 64+ dynamic scene modes to completely change your christmas vibe with a single tap on the Govee Home App for your Glide LED wall decor lights.
  • Adjustable Multi-Color Christmas Light: With patented RGBIC tech, Govee christmas LED Strip Light make glide display 24 colors at one time with DIY Mode, 16 million colors for endless customization options and flowing multi-color effects, enhance your indoor christmas decor.

