Take 45% off Belkin’s 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe charging stand at new 2023 low of $55

Best Buy is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 MagSafe 15W Charging Stand for $54.99 shipped. Down from $100, you’re now looking at the best price of the year. This clocks in at $15 under our previous mention by delivering the best we’ve seen since back over the holiday season. It’s $5 under the second-best price of 2023, too. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 or 13 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for more.

On the more affordable side of MagSafe accessories, this $13 alternative from Belkin clocks in with a more simple design and some added savings. Gone are the built-in kickstand and the 15W charging speeds, with a more traditional 7.5W output that’ll still top off your iPhone 14 without having to plug anything in. It’s a great alternative to the lead deal, especially if you’re just looking for a secondary Qi charger for around the house or everyday carry. But it at least comes with the required USB-C power adapter to deliver as good of a value as you’ll find.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Anker, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs now live as we start off the work week.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!