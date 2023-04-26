Play a game of croquet this spring with this Amazon Basics kit at a new low of $34

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSports-FitnessAmazon Basics
Reg. $43+ $34

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Croquet Set with Carrying Case for $34.34 shipped. Down from an average rate of $43 over the past few weeks and $50 prior to that, today’s deal comes in with at least $9 in savings and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Perfect for spring game nights outside, this croquet set is designed for up to six players at a time. That means you’ll get six hardwood mallets, six 3-inch balls, nine vinyl-coated wickets, and two hardwood stakes. Simply set up the field and you’ll be competing against friends and family in no time at all. Plus, the carrying case helps keep everything nice and tidy when not being used. Keep reading for more.

Now, you could save some money and get an easy-to-setup competitive game of horseshoe going. Right now, you can find a horseshoe kit on Amazon for just $20. It includes everything you’ll need to get a game up and going and stores away nice and easy between matches.

Keep your garage organized as you pick up more and more outdoor games by adding FlexiMounts’ overhead storage rack that’s on sale for $170 right now. Typically $230, this $60 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re planning to bring any of these games to the beach or lake, then also check out the Igloo cooler sale that we found at Amazon with deals from under $15.

Amazon Basics Croquet Set features:

  • Croquet set accommodates up to 6 players at a time; easy to learn and sets up quickly on any grassy area
  • Includes (6) hardwood mallets, (6) 3-inch polymer balls, (9) vinyl-coated wickets, and (2) hardwood stakes
  • Ideal for backyard barbecues, camping trips, family reunions, and other fun outdoor gatherings
  • Black zip-up carrying case included for convenient storage of all game pieces and easy portability

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Amazon Basics

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps First Month: $30 (Reg. $8...
Forget heating up the main range this summer, Cuisinart...
Get a copy of Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $40 (Re...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Million Onion...
Save $118 on Microsoft’s 10.5-inch Surface Go 3 T...
Price drop: Pick up 13 CompTIA certification courses fo...
LEGO’s 608-piece Orchid set sees first discount of th...
Dreametech’s all-new L10 Ultra robo vac/mop has u...
Load more...
Show More Comments