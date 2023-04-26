Play a game of croquet this spring with this Amazon Basics kit at a new low of $34

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Croquet Set with Carrying Case for $34.34 shipped. Down from an average rate of $43 over the past few weeks and $50 prior to that, today’s deal comes in with at least $9 in savings and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Perfect for spring game nights outside, this croquet set is designed for up to six players at a time. That means you’ll get six hardwood mallets, six 3-inch balls, nine vinyl-coated wickets, and two hardwood stakes. Simply set up the field and you’ll be competing against friends and family in no time at all. Plus, the carrying case helps keep everything nice and tidy when not being used. Keep reading for more.

Now, you could save some money and get an easy-to-setup competitive game of horseshoe going. Right now, you can find a horseshoe kit on Amazon for just $20. It includes everything you’ll need to get a game up and going and stores away nice and easy between matches.

Keep your garage organized as you pick up more and more outdoor games by adding FlexiMounts’ overhead storage rack that’s on sale for $170 right now. Typically $230, this $60 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re planning to bring any of these games to the beach or lake, then also check out the Igloo cooler sale that we found at Amazon with deals from under $15.

Amazon Basics Croquet Set features:

Croquet set accommodates up to 6 players at a time; easy to learn and sets up quickly on any grassy area

Includes (6) hardwood mallets, (6) 3-inch polymer balls, (9) vinyl-coated wickets, and (2) hardwood stakes

Ideal for backyard barbecues, camping trips, family reunions, and other fun outdoor gatherings

Black zip-up carrying case included for convenient storage of all game pieces and easy portability

