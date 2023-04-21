Prep for cookouts and road trips with Amazon’s Igloo cooler sale from $15 (Up to 25% off)

Amazon has now kicked off a new Igloo cooler sale to get your ready for spring and summer activities. The deals starting from under $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the board. Whether it’s upcoming road trips or camping getaways, sports in the park or your next family cookout at the beach/lake house, there are several different form-factors on sale now. Those include everything from soft cooler bags and backpacks to more traditional models and even those sports cooler jugs with the included cup holders. Head below for a closer look at the Amazon Igloo cooler sale and some of our top picks from the sale event. 

Now that you’re set with the drinks, make sure your summer cookout and sporting gear wardrobe is up to date with the deals in our fashion deal hub. This TravisMathew sale has some super nice polos at 25% off (also great for the golf course), much like the ongoing Lacoste spring sale, not to mention the Lululemon We Made Too Much section that is now offering up to 50% off workout gear and apparel for family pickup games in the park. 

Igloo Portable Sports Cooler features:

  • Recessed and angled drip-resistant spigot for easy dispensing
  • Reinforced handles for strength and product longevity
  • Keeper cord affixes lid to cooler for cleanliness and loss prevention
  • Pressure-fit lid won’t trap dirt or mold
  • UV inhibitors and infrared technology protect the cooler against sun damage

