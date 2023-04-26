Forget heating up the main range this summer, Cuisinart’s 8-in-1 air fryer oven hits new $144 low

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart TOA-70 8-in-1 Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven for $143.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $230 and currently on sale directly at Cuisinart and Best Buy where it is now going for $180, this is $86 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We don’t see the all-in-one Cuisinart cookers go on sale by this much nearly as often as other brands, but today’s deal is delivering a new Amazon all-time low at $16 under the Black Friday pricing last year. Joining the stainless steel housing, this 1800-watt countertop cooker can air fry, toast, convection bake, bake, broil, and grill along with a nice keep warm function. It also ships with an oven rack, baking pan, air fry basket, grill, and a nonstick “easy-clean interior.” More details below.

If you don’t mind stepping away from the trusted Cuisinart branding here, another reputable brand’s air fryer countertop oven is seeing a solid price drop this week as well. This COSORI option trades the silver color out for a stealthy black treatment along with a few extra cooking modes and a lighter $120 price tag. It also brings some smartphone control and voice command action you won’t see in this price range from the big brands.

Another way to upgrade your kitchen this spring and summer is with the Amazon stainless steel trash cans we spotted on sale today. A series of the hands-free models are now sitting at 2023 Amazon lows to deliver some solid price drops in a product category that tends to be quite expensive. The deals start from $22 Prime shipped and everything is organized for you right here. Swing by our home goods hub for more.

Cuisinart TOA-70 Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven features:

This premium 1800 watt toaster oven and AirFryer, is equipped with AirFry setting plus toast, convection bake, bake, convection broil, broil, grill, warming feature, with a wide temperature range (Warm-450°F). Large enough to toast 6-slices of bread, air fry 3-pounds of chicken wings, bake a 12-inch pizza or roast a 4-pound chicken. Equipped with an adjustable temperature dial, 60-minute timer/auto-shutoff and a toast shade selector to ensure your meals are cooked to your perfection.

