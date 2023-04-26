Amazon’s hands-free steel kitchen/bathroom trash cans hit the best prices of 2023 from $22

Justin Kahn -
36% off From $22
Amazon Basics stainless steel trash cans

You know those usually quite pricey stainless tell trash cans for your kitchen or bathroom? Well, we just spotted a bunch of the in-house Amazon models at some of the best prices in several months and many of them are now sitting at 2023 lows. Some of the higher-end brands (simplehuman we are looking at you) can charge exorbitant prices for these things and, while those options usually are quite well-made all things considered, some folks just aren’t willing to spend that kind of cash for a trash can no matter how good it might look in the kitchen. But with deals starting from just over $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 on the Amazon models today, now might be a great time to finally land one for the kitchen or bathroom. Head below for a closer look at the deals. 

Amazon Basics stainless steel trash cans deals:

Featuring slightly varied designs on each, all of the deals listed below outside of the most expensive model are now sitting at new Amazon 2023 low pricing. 

Focused on your outdoor space right now? Check out the smart Govee patio lights we spotted on sale in today’s Gold Box and all of these discounted Philips Hue options. Then swing by our home goods guide for more including price drops on FlexiMounts storage racks to tidy up the garage. 

Amazon Basics 30-liter brushed steel trash can features:

  • 30 liter / 7.9 gallon rectangular stainless steel trash can with manual foot lever
  • Soft-close lid reduces noise from opening/closing and extends product life span
  • Fingerprint-proof, smudge resistant, and durable stainless steel exterior
  • Heavy-duty plastic interior bucket can be easily removed for convenient waste disposal
  • Lid features a stay-open mode to easily remove and replace garbage bags and dispose waste.

