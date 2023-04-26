Amazon’s hands-free steel kitchen/bathroom trash cans hit the best prices of 2023 from $22

You know those usually quite pricey stainless tell trash cans for your kitchen or bathroom? Well, we just spotted a bunch of the in-house Amazon models at some of the best prices in several months and many of them are now sitting at 2023 lows. Some of the higher-end brands (simplehuman we are looking at you) can charge exorbitant prices for these things and, while those options usually are quite well-made all things considered, some folks just aren’t willing to spend that kind of cash for a trash can no matter how good it might look in the kitchen. But with deals starting from just over $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 on the Amazon models today, now might be a great time to finally land one for the kitchen or bathroom. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Amazon Basics stainless steel trash cans deals:

Featuring slightly varied designs on each, all of the deals listed below outside of the most expensive model are now sitting at new Amazon 2023 low pricing.

Amazon Basics 30-liter brushed steel trash can features:

30 liter / 7.9 gallon rectangular stainless steel trash can with manual foot lever

Soft-close lid reduces noise from opening/closing and extends product life span

Fingerprint-proof, smudge resistant, and durable stainless steel exterior

Heavy-duty plastic interior bucket can be easily removed for convenient waste disposal

Lid features a stay-open mode to easily remove and replace garbage bags and dispose waste.

