MSI’s Gaming Z Trio RX 6800 GPU is perfect for playing 1080p/1440p titles at new low of $450

Amazon is offering the MSI Gaming Z Trio RX 6800 16GB Graphics Card for $449.99 shipped. Normally going for $600 at Amazon, today’s deal delivers a full $150 in savings, knocks 25% off the typical price, and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re a 1080p or 1440p gamer, this graphics card is ideal for your PC setup. With 16GB of GDDR6 memory in tow on a 256-bit bus which delivers plenty of bandwidth for your favorite games. This graphics card leverages AMD’s RDNA 2 technology as well as support for FSR 2.0 in order to crank settings to high or ultra and still push at least 60 FPS. You’ll also find three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs as well as HDMI 2.1, which allows this GPU to drive up to 8K60 or 4K144 displays over a single cable. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then keep reading for extra information.

However, if you don’t mind taking a step down a hair to the RTX 3060 instead, then you can save even more. Right now the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Eagle OC is available at Amazon for $390. It still packs a punch and my RTX 3060 let me game at 1080p ultra settings in most titles while hitting 100+ FPS and can even handle many games at 1440p high or ultra, though not always at 60+ FPS. If you’re after a lower-cost build, then the RTX 3060 absolutely shouldn’t be ignored.

Plus your new graphics card into Samsung’s Odyssey G32A 27-inch 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor while it’s on sale for $190. This marks a new low that we’ve tracked and delivers a display perfect for your new GPU. The RX 6800 should easily drive 1080p165 at ultra settings too, giving you a smooth experience all around.

MSI Gaming Z Trio RX 6800 GPU features:

Get the ultimate game changer. AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card features breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 architecture. Now you can game in 4K with ultra-smooth frame rates and at max settings. Never again compromise on resolution to enjoy fluid, high-refresh-rate gaming. Experience a new level of immersion with the AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card.Ppl

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!