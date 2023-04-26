Samsung’s Odyssey G32A 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor falls to new $190 low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Odyssey G32A 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $189.99 shipped. Normally going for $280, this 32% discount or solid $90 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $10. This IPS gaming monitor features a 16:9 aspect ratio running at 1080p and 165Hz. You’ll also have AMD FreeSync Premium support with the G32A, which means your games will feel smooth with no tearing. The included monitor stand has swivel, tilt, pivot, and height adjustment functionality while also supporting VESA mounting solutions. Keep reading for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $38 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your gaming library storage? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD marked down to $150, the new all-time low price. As detailed in our hands-on feature, you’re looking at a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface that runs at up to 7,100MB/s. Compatible with your PC battlestation or Sony’s PlayStation 5, it features an integrated low-profile aluminum heatspreader, or heatsink, to “disperse heat and reduce throttling” alongside specs that “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.”

Samsung Odyssey G32A 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

1MS RESPONSE TIME (MPRT): Make every move count with a 1ms response time; Screen pixels change colors with near instant response, enabling fast-paced action to flow with real-world accuracy; Your on-screen performance is as swift as your own reflexes

165HZ REFRESH RATE: Conquer every enemy, even at soaring speeds; 165Hz refresh rate eliminates lag and motion blur for exhilarating gameplay with ultra-smooth action.Aspect Ratio 16:9

3-SIDED BORDERLESS DESIGN: Your legacy has no boundaries; The 3-sided borderless design unveils maximum space for bigger, bolder gameplay; Line up two displays precisely in a dual monitor setup, so no enemies slip through the cracks

