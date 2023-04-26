Save 54% on Thrustmaster’s Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel at the all-time low of $60

For a limited time, Woot is offering the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel Setup for $59.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $130, this 54% discount or solid $70 price drop marks the lowest price we’ve tracked this racing setup in over a year with Amazon currently listing it at $90. Shipping with Xbox One, X|S, and PC compatibility, this Thrustmaster wheel has been officially licensed by Ferrari and Microsoft. It is a 7:10 replica of the Ferrari 458 Spider steering wheel with all the controls you’d need while racing in Forza Motorsport. Unlike some other more premium options on the market, you don’t have force feedback, though the wheel will self-center and features a bungee cord mechanism for linear resistance. You also receive a floor pedal unit with the wheel, though it only has gas and brake pedals so you’ll have to adapt if you’re driving manually. Head below for more.

When it comes to racing wheel setups, the deal from Woot above is as good as it gets as most options out there don’t tend to go for less than $100 regularly. Even the closest comparative setup from HORI will still run you $100 and it’s on sale from its usual $120 price point. Now if you’d prefer to play racing games with a controller, the PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S would run you $27 and is a great option. It comes with a 10-foot USB cable so you can sit at a comfortable distance from either your console or PC and is officially licensed by Microsoft.

Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel Setup features:

Optimized bungee cord mechanism: resistance is linear, no matter the rotation angle, for more comfortable and intuitive control.

Steering sensitivity is customizable (4 presets are included) for enhanced precision in all racing games.

Race in style with this 7:10 replica of the Ferrari 458 Spider racing wheel. The realistic wheel has a bungee cord mechanism that keeps constant resistance regardless of turning angle, and the adjustable wheel sensitivity makes it easy to control your favorite game without difficulty.

