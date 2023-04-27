BenQ’s 24-inch MOBIUZ 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor falls 35% in return to low of $130

Amazon is now offering the BenQ MOBIUZ 24-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 35% discount or solid $70 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. This IPS monitor utilizes its HDRi technology to provide different levels of HDR performance depending on the application and 72% coverage of the NTSC color gamut. Plus you will be able to use this monitor with game consoles at up to 120Hz with the resolution varying by the console. Connectivity is handled by an HDMI 2.0 port and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $38 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard as well? We’re currently tracking the SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard marked down to $35, the all-time low price. This keyboard comes in the full-size form factor including the numbpad so you can easily edit spreadsheets. Dedicated macro keys allow you to set up commands and actions that can be activated at the push of a button. With this keyboard being membrane in design, there is IP32 water and dust resistance that comes with it. PrismSync RGB can be customized in software and the 10 RGB zones can be controlled individually. Integrated cable routing underneath the keyboard allows you to easily configure where the cable comes out.

BenQ MOBIUZ 24-inch 1080p 165hz Gaming Monitor features:

Level Up the Game: 24 Inch FHD 1080P FHD VA 165Hz Gaming Computer Monitor features Freesync Premium and color optimizer settings.

Eye-Care Tech: Our exclusive Eye-Care technology reduces eye fatigue for optimal comfort, productivity and allows you to work for an extended period of time.

Adaptive Brightness Technology: Our Brightness Intelligence (B.I.) technology optimizes display performance for work and play to protect your vision while providing a stunning image at the same time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!