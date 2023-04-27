Save 30% on SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard in return to all-time low of $35

Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $34.98 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 30% discount or solid $15 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this model only three times before. This keyboard comes in the full-size form factor including the numbpad so you can easily edit spreadsheets. Dedicated macro keys allow you to set up commands and actions that can be activated at the push of a button. With this keyboard being membrane in design, there is IP32 water and dust resistance that comes with it. PrismSync RGB can be customized in software and the 10 RGB zones can be controlled individually. Integrated cable routing underneath the keyboard allows you to easily configure where the cable comes out. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and just need a keyboard, check out the Amazon Basics Matte Black Wired Keyboard for $10.50. It really doesn’t get more basic than this. You get everything you’d expect from a full-sized keyboard with a number pad and all. There are media controls with the keyboard so you can pause, play, skip, and adjust the volume on the fly. As mentioned before, this keyboard is as basic as it gets.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals and releases of PC hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your game library storage? We’re currently tracking the 2TB Samsung 980 PRO PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD marked down to $150, the best price we can find. One of the more popular options in the space, this is the 980 PRO with the integrated heatsink meaning it can upgrade both your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5. Features include a PCIe Gen 4 interface in the modern M.2 form-factor alongside speeds up to 7,000MB/s and the aforementioned integrated heatsink to disperse heat, maintain speed, and “prevent downtime caused by overheating on PlayStation 5 and PC.”

SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Ip32 water resistant – Prevents accidental damage from liquid spills

10-zone RGB illumination – Gorgeous color schemes and reactive effects

Whisper quiet gaming switches – Nearly silent use for 20 million low friction keypresses

Premium magnetic wrist rest – Provides full palm support and comfort

