Have Siri control your AC with ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat at $190 (Save $30)

Just in time for the warmer weather rolling in, Amazon is now offering the ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat for $189.99 shipped. Dropping from the $220 price tag we’ve been tracking as of late, today’s offer arrives as it fell from the original $250 going rate last fall. Today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and is matching the 2023 low, marking only the second discount of the year in the process. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout the tail end of winter and into the inconsistent spring weather. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Compared to the flagship model, the lead deal arrives with a more budget-friendly build that is further accentuated by the sale. The only real drawbacks though come from the lack of a built-in temperature sensor for extra hyperlocal readings to make quick adjustments to your space’s heating or cooling system. But whether that’s worth spending an extra $60 on is ultimately up to you. Both of them though do support onboard Siri and Alexa access, turning the thermostat into a smart speaker.

Otherwise, just be sure to keep it locked to our smart home guide for all of the week’s other best discounts. The end of the work week has begun inching closer, and in its wake are a handful of eye-catching offers to elevate your setup be it centered around the likes of Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

