Take your work on-the-go with ASUS’ VivoBook 16X Ryzen 5 laptop at low of $600 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the ASUS VivoBook 16X Ryzen 5/16GB/512GB/Radeon Vega 7 Laptop for $599.99 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate of $700, today’s deal comes in at the lowest price that we’ve tracked only once before back in March. Centered around a 16-inch 16:10 display with a 1920×1200 resolution, this laptop features ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels which make it quite sleek all around. Powered by the 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 5600H mobile processor, and backed by Radeon Vega 7 graphics, this laptop also has plenty of power to handle your needs. With a 512GB NVMe SSD and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, this laptop is pretty well-rounded for most workflows. Plus, with USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio jack, you’ll be able to use both legacy and brand-new devices. Keep reading for more.

Pick up UGREEN’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub to further expand your new laptop’s capabilities. While you might have 3.5mm audio and USB-A already, you’ll find that this dock delivers a 4K30 HDMI, three more USB-A 3.0 ports, and also microSD/SD support with only a single plug needed. Coming in at $18 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon, this is a great way to plug in legacy devices or hook up a secondary monitor to your laptop should the need arise.

Looking for something a bit more portable? Consider picking up Microsoft’s 10.5-inch Surface Go 3 that’s on sale for $180 off right now. Down to $562.50, the Surface Go 3 offers a solid experience whether you’re at home or on-the-go. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways save on your mobile setup.

ASUS VivoBook 16X Laptop features:

  • Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor (6-core/12-thread, 19MB cache, up to 4.2 GHz max boost) and AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics
  • Extensive connectivity with USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, USB 2.0 Type A, 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0
  • 16” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 aspect ratio display with ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels

