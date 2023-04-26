Save $118 on Microsoft’s 10.5-inch Surface Go 3 Tablet Computer at an all-time low of $562.50

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Go 3 10.5-inch i3/4GB/64GB Tablet Computer for $562.67 shipped. Normally going for $680, this 17% or solid $117.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This tablet computer comes running Microsoft’s latest flagship operating system, Windows 11. You’ll find the Intel Pentium Gold i3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC SSD storage to store your files. This lower-power computer will also net you up to 11 hours of battery life so you can take it along on your workday. Rounding out this laptop is a single USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a USB-C hub for your Windows machine, UGREEN has you covered with its 4-port Type-C hub for $15. This hub adds four additional USB 3.0 ports to whatever device you connect it to. A 5V/2.4A Micro USB port can be used to provide additional power to devices connected to the hub, like external hard drives and such. Unlike the featured USB-C hubs which are specifically designed for use with MacBooks, this hub can be used on practically any device, even your phone. You won’t be able to charge the device this hub is connected to through the hub, so keep that in mind for those limited I/O devices.

If you want to expand the storage with this Surface Go 3, you could grab the PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class microSDXC Flash Memory Card marked down to $35, a new all-time low price. While it isn’t quite as fast as the Samsung EVO and SanDisk 512GB models that are on sale right now, it does come in at a lower price point for folks favoring storage capacity over transfer rates. The 100MB/s card features Class 10, U3, and V30 speed class performance for video content as well as A2 app-loading rates making for a notable, budget-friendly 512GB option for “DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops.” The magnet-, shock-, temperature-, and water-proof design is a nice touch as well.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 features:

The most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1 is perfect for your everyday tasks, homework, and play. Designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Go 3 is optimized for digital pen and touch, with a choice of a faster Intel® Pentium® or Intel® Core™ i3 processor, plus all-day battery, tablet-to-laptop versatility, and comprehensive Microsoft security.

