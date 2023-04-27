Twelve South’s HiRise 3 provides a home for iPhone 14, Apple Watch, and AirPods at $82

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger for $81.99 shipped. Dropping in price for only the second time this year, today’s offer is down from the usual $100 going rate. It clocks in at $18 off, beating our previous and only other 2023 mention by an extra $6. Designed to accomodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 14 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 8, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like. I personally found it to be one of my favorite MagSafe chargers yet despite the 7.5W output, which you can read about in my hands-on review.

The Forté MagSafe stand from Twelve South on the otherhand is a more affordable solution for propping your iPhone 14 up while it charges. This model sells for a more affordable $40 right now, but does make some compromises with a single device design that ditches the built-in AirPods and Apple Watch charging options. You’ll also need to bring your own MagSafe charger from Apple, while enjoying much of the same Twelve South stylings in the process.

By way of other MagSafe gear, this week is seeing quite a few notable options to also consider if you need 15W speeds. Right now, Nomad is taking 15% off its entire collection of Apple products including its signature leather cases, but also MagSafe chargers in various form-factors which sit at the best prices of the year. There’s also the latest addition to the Anker stable, with its new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand seeing only the second discount yet to $126.

Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger features:

Do aesthetics matter? Of course they do. HiRise typically lives in your bedroom so it should be minimal, graphic-free and take up as little space as possible. When your beloved devices are connected & charging, HiRise 3 practically disappears – that’s ok, too. Magnetic iPhone charging is both magical & practical. No picking up your iPhone to read a late night notification or check the time. Vertical support holds everything viewable at a glance.

