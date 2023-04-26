Nomad’s sitewide spring cleaning sale takes 15% off MagSafe chargers, leather cases, more

Nomad today is launching a new Spring Cleaning sale that’s taking 15% off its entire collection of full price releases. Spread across its lineup of popular Apple accessories for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad, many of today’s discounts are the first offers of the year. Shipping is free in orders over $150, and you’ll need to apply code SpringCleaning15 at checkout to lock-in the savings. One of the more recent additions to the Nomad lineup is our top pick this time around, offering the new Base One Max for $127.50. That’s down from its $150 price tag and comes in one of three different styles at the best price of the year. It’s within $7.50 of the all-time low from back in December of last year during an end of 2022 sale.

Nomad’s latest multi-device charger takes on a more premium build than even some of its most popular leather-covered offerings from the past. Base One Max pairs a solid metal build with unique glass design that will fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup and provide a perfect spot for your new iPhone 14 or even existing iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. On top of the 15W MagSafe charging tech, there’s also an integrated Apple Watch charger to complete the desk- or nightstand-friendly package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Delivering a more streamlined version of one of Nomad’s latest chargers, the new Base One packs MFi-certified MagSafe charging out of the box that can refuel your iPhone 14 at 15W speeds. It’s also getting in on the sitewide savings, dropping down to $85 from the usual $100 price tag. This is also the first discount of the year, too. Pairing solid metal with a unique glass design, it’ll also look the part for your Apple setup be it the desk or nightstand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Then of course don’t forget that the rest of Nomad’s collection of Apple gear is also included in the sale. Just be sure to apply the aforementioned code in order to lock-in the 15% savings on everything the company sells. This only applies to full price and in-stock items, as a reminder. Though we’ve picked out some highlights below, too.

Nomad Base One Max features:

Base One Max delivers official MFi MagSafe charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel designed to complement any space. The integrated Apple Watch charger features a protective soft touch charging base. This allows you to use Nightstand Mode on your watch to quickly tell the time at your bedside or desk while also using the integrated MagSafe charger to power up your AirPods or iPhone.

