Might as well grab this 2-pack of Amazon 6-Outlet USB Power Strips at $8.50 (Reg. $19+)

If you’re looking for a few new budget-friendly power strips, we’ve spotted some particularly notable price drops on some affordable Amazon Basics models. Amazon will sell you a 2-pack of its Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strips for just $8.54 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This 2-pack typically fetches closer to $19 or more, carrying a $21 regular price, but you can now land it at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Equipped with short 2-foot power leads, they can come in handy behind furniture, desks, and entertainment centers, especially at just $4.25 a pop. Over at Woot, you’ll find a comparable Amazon model, but with a 6-foot lead, selling for $5.99 each with free shipping for Prime members (a delivery fee will apply otherwise). Head below for more details.

They are not the most high-end options nor do they provide the best surge protection ratings (500 Joules on the 2-pack and 750 on the Woot option), but at a price like this for causal power needs, they are worth a look. Both models deliver six outlets per strip with LED indicators and a 15 amp circuit breaker. You’ll also score a pair of USB-A ports on the 2-pack models as a nice little bonus.

If you’re set for power strips but need some new wall chargers, power banks, charging mounts, or USB cables, check out this deal on Anker’s new Nano 3 GaN USB-C charger and Bio Lightning cable as well as its new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand, and this launch deal on its latest PowerCore 5K MagSafe power bank.

Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip features:

Surge protector power strip for sensitive electronic devices (2-pack)

Includes six outlets and two USB 2.4A ports

Protects from power surges and spikes that can damage equipment

500 joule suppression rating

Cord length is 2 feet. Plugs into standard grounded AC outlet

Includes a surface-mounting template for installation on wall or under desk

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!