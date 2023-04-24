Anker’s new PowerCore 5K power bank is its most affordable MagSafe battery yet [Deal]

Anker today is starting off the workweek by launching the latest addition to its stable of MagSafe chargers. The new PowerCore 5K arrives with the usual 7.5W output we’ve come to expect, as well as a 5,000mAh battery and MagSafe charging tech that’s ready for iPhone 14. But where it differs from previous releases is a refreshed footprint that helps Anker make this the most affordable of its MagSafe batteries yet – not to mention, a 30% off launch price cut makes it even more compelling.

Anker launches its most affordable MagSafe power bank yet

Last time we checked in on Anker and its MagSafe accessories, the brand was launching a new 3-in-1 offering fit for your desk or nightstand. Today, it is back with a more mobile offering that looks to deliver the magnetic charging tech to an even more affordable price point. The new 321 PowerCore Magnetic 5K charger sports a more simplistic design to go alongside its lower price tag but still packs the usual features we’ve come to expect from the form factor.

Just to get it out of the way – yes, this is a 7.5W charger. It’s the first question that many of you readers always end up asking, and so no, this isn’t a 15W MagSafe charger. But even the official MagSafe Battery Pack from Apple doesn’t support the full 15W. So this is in line with what you’ll find from the rest of the market.

One notable feature worth highlighting is that the Anker 321 PowerCore 5K Power Bank can also double as a typical MagSafe charger when plugged in. Other models out there can’t handle recharging the internal battery as well as dishing out power to your iPhone at the same time, but Anker’s latest still manages to do this even at the more affordable price point.

The biggest area where Anker is cutting some corners is with the design. While it has the same 5,000mAh battery that nearly all of the brand’s other offerings have, the build is actually much thicker than the previous releases. The plain design does have a circular power button on the back, which can be used in connection with the onboard 20W USB-C port for charging up wired devices.

Bring Anker’s latest to your iPhone 14 now

Now available for purchase from Amazon, the new Anker 321 PowerCore MagSafe 5K Power Bank is currently shipping. It enters with a $31.99 price tag and comes in either a black or white colorway. Images from the Amazon listing show that there will likely be two additional colors launching soon too. To put that pricing in perspective, this is far lower than not just the MSRP of other Anker MagSafe power banks but also the sale prices too. The Anker MagGo slim power bank sells for $3 more right now, and that’s compared to the lowest we’ve ever seen from the release.

Right now, shoppers can also clip the on-page coupon in order to take 30% off that MSRP. So if the $32 going rate wasn’t already affordable enough, you can bring home the new release for $22.39. As of now, this only applies to the black model, though.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having reviewed previous MagSafe power banks from Anker and walking away with positive first impressions, it’s exciting to see the brand launch an even more affordable model. I’ll be interested to see just how much of the same experience Anker can bring over to the new form factor, though I suspect that the small adjustments to the case design won’t end up being that big of a deal for most iPhone users. So at $32 or less, this seems like quite the bargain for a MagSafe battery from a trusted brand.

