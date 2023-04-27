Bundle Anker’s new Nano 3 GaN USB-C charger with Bio Lightning cable at $26.50

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is offering a bundle on two of its newest charging accessories. Right now, you can score the Anker Nano 3 GaN charger for $26.59 shipped with a bundled Bio-Based Lightning Cable when code AK42DWV4B has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $38, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 30% off. This is one of the first chances to save on the items individually, and only the second offer on the bundle period.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, which further explores what to expect.

Also included in the bundle, the new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable takes a more environmentally-friendly take to charging with a design that is made from 40% plant-based materials, including corn and sugarcane. Now you can save on the new release with its companion wall adapter, giving you a perfect refresh to your nightstand charging setup or everyday carry for pairing with iPhone 14. Despite being easier on the Earth with the more conscious construction, it still holds up to the daily wear and tear with build that we wrote home about in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

If you don’t need a bundle, you really should take a look at Anker’s PowerPort III USB-C charger. This one complements your M2 MacBook setup with a 100W output and pair of USB-C ports for refueling two devices at once. It’s now also down to the best price to date at $37, delivering a more affordable mobile power solution than either of the offerings.

Anker Nano 3 GaN charger features:

By swapping out silicon for Gallium Nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to fit 30W of power into a charger that’s just 1.12 inches thick, and 70% smaller than an original 30W charger. Upgraded with a 30W output so now you can charge your earbuds, phone, tablet, and even your MacBook Air with a tiny charger. Deliver full-speed 30W charging for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or power up your iPad Air (5th Generation) to 50% in just 45 minutes. Also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging (25W).

