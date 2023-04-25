Samsung’s 2022 Frame 4K TVs display digital gallery art from $428 all-time lows (Reg. $598+)

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Samsung’s now previous-generation Frame 2022 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TVs. Starting at $427.88 shipped for the 32-inch size, today’s offer lands from the usual $598 going rate. Today’s offer amounts to $170 in savings while beating our previous Woot mention by an extra $2. It’s the lowest we’ve ever seen, and is joined by some of the best Amazon price cuts on other capacity models which we’ll breakdown below the fold. Samsung’s lineup of Frame TVs stand out from your average TV by ditching the black plastic bezels in favor of a far more aesthetically-pleasing design. Living up to its name by delivering picture frame vibes, the 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates can also double as a digital art gallery with a new anti-glare Matte Display. Get all the details in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Novel design is just one of the main selling points of Samsung’s Frame TVs. You’ll also be able to benefit from many of the comfort features you’d expect from a modern home theater upgrade, with both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support being joined by Alexa integration and four HDMI 2.1 ports. We’ve also previously broken down all of the changes and everything else you’ll need to know about the experience right here.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV models on sale:

Compared to the new 2023 models, the existing Frame lineup delivers just about all of the same features. Though the big difference is that Samsung has released an auto-rotating mount that lets you automatically turn the displays from horizontal viewing experiences to vertical orientations. Though if you’re looking to bring that functionality to any of the models above, Samsung also just sells the mount on its own in both 43- to 55-inch and 55- to 65-inch versions.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen.

