ASUS’ ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Mechanical Keyboard frees desk space at $84 (Save 19%)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $83.99 shipped. Normally going for $104 through 2023, this 19% discount or solid $20 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked for this model only once before while coming within $4 of the all-time low. It has previously gone for as much as $120 but has sat around the $104 price point in 2023 so far. As its name indicates, this keyboard comes with the tenkeyless (TKL) form factor which means you miss out on some editing keys and the numpad, but you will gain additional space for your mouse. It also comes equipped with ROG NX Red key switches for linear actuation with no tactile bump which decreases response times. One unique feature that I personally haven’t seen on another keyboard is the Instant Privacy key which minimizes all open apps and mutes all audio with a simple key press. The keyboard is topped with an aluminum faceplate to stand up to everyday use while staying stylish in the process. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the ones above. Want to save even more cash? We’re also tracking the SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard marked down to $35, the all-time low price. This keyboard comes in the full-size form factor including the numbpad so you can easily edit spreadsheets. Dedicated macro keys allow you to set up commands and actions that can be activated at the push of a button. With this keyboard being membrane in design, there is IP32 water and dust resistance that comes with it. PrismSync RGB can be customized in software and the 10 RGB zones can be controlled individually. Integrated cable routing underneath the keyboard allows you to easily configure where the cable comes out.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Mechanical Keyboard features:

ACTION READY. CRAFTED COMPACT. – A compact, tenkeyless mechanical keyboard with Xccurate Design – an extra-wide Ctrl key that’s easier to feel and find in the FPS frenzy. With ROG-tuned ROG NX mechanical switches, all-aluminum top plate, and more customizable Aura RGB lighting engineered into an ROG keyboard than ever before.

ROG NX MECHANICAL SWITCH – ROG-exclusive gaming switch – ROG NX Mechanical Switch with fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves for great keystroke feel and feedback. The Strix Scope NX TKL empowers you to play like a pro and rise above the battlefield crowd.

READY FOR DAY & NIGHT – The Quick-Toggle Switch prepares ROG Strix Scope NX TKL for gaming or the daily grind, toggling the top row between media or function (Fn) key input – so it’s easy to switch modes for work or play. The keyboard is topped with an aluminum faceplate for everyday resilience, and finished with a striking slash aesthetic for a little touch of style.

