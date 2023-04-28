Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches land at best prices of the year from $160 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon today is discounting two of the latest additions to the Fitbit stable just in time for spring. The new Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch first hit the scene last fall with a $230 price tag, and is now dropping down to $159.95 shipped in all three styles. This is the best price of the year after dropping to $200 at the beginning of 2023, delivering at least 20% in savings. Today’s offer has been beaten before back over the holidays, but those few offers were just $10 less. Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey this spring. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

Also on sale for one of the first times, the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Smartwatch lands at $249.95 on Amazon. This is down from the usual $300 going rate in order to deliver the first notable price cut since all the way back in January. It’s still one of the first chances to save, and scores you $50 in cash back on a higher-end model than than the Versa 4 above.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

If you’re in the market for a more typical smartwatch experience, you can slap Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 on your wrist for the lowest prices yet. Available in two different case sizes, the brand’s most recent addition to its wearable lineup tracks everything from workouts to sleep and other key health stats on top of sporting larger screens than the Fitbit above. Best of all, pricing now starts at $220 with $60 in savings for either model.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch features:

Get better results from your workout routine with Versa 4 + Premium. Know when you’re up for a challenge or need a recovery day with your personalized Daily Readiness Score. Track more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40+ exercise modes and never miss a beat with calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist.

