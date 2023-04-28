Microsoft’s prev-gen. Surface Pro 8 still packs Thunderbolt 4 at $551 low (Save 50%)

Best Buy is now offering the previous-generation Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i5/8GB/128GB Tablet Computer for $550.99 shipped. Previously going for as much as $1,099, this 50% discount or solid $548 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this model of Surface Pro 8. The 11th Gen Intel i5 quad-core processor and 8GB of system memory will power through most applications and could even handle some light gaming. With 128GB of SSD storage, you will have plenty of space for all your documents and other miscellaneous files while having fast access to them. Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside Wi-Fi 6 means you will have fast wireless internet and attached peripheral connections will have up to 40Gb/s link speeds. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While the deal above does not include a keyboard, you can grab the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for $135.50. Covered in luxurious Alcantara, this mechanical keyboard cover attaches magnetically to the Surface Pro with the large glass touchpad further enhancing the premium experience. There is even a dedicated Surface Slim Pen 2 storage area that will have it ready to go at a moment’s notice. You can even bundle the keyboard and slim pen together for $196 if you want to get both at the same time.

While the 128GB of internal SSD storage may be enough for some, you may want some extra storage for files you don’t need all the time. In that case, we’re tracking a deal on the 2TB Seagate Black Panther SE FireCuda External Hard Drive marked down to $80, the lowest total around. While you’ll still find some of the Stars Wars models on sale, including the adorable Grogu variant, this one dawns a collectible rendering of T’Challa himself donning his vibranium-enriched suit from the film series. Alongside the 2TB of storage and USB 3.2 support, you’ll find customizable magenta RGB lighting to grace your battlestation setup as well.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 features:

Unlock more possibilities than ever with the Pro designed for a Pro like you. The first consumer laptop-to-tablet PC based on the Intel® Evo™ platform and designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with the iconic Kickstand and detachable Keyboard* with built-in Slim Pen storage and charging.** Do great things with a larger 13” touchscreen, faster connections with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and extra speed when you need it.

