Seagate’s ‘vibranium-enriched’ RGB 2TB Black Panther HDD drops to $80 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering 2TB Seagate Black Panther SE FireCuda External Hard Drive for $80.28 shipped. Regularly $110, this is a solid 27% off the going rate and the lowest total around. It also the best price we can find on any Black Panther model right now and delivering a new Amazon all-time low. While you’ll still find some of the Stars Wars models on sale, including the adorable Grogu variant, this one dawns a collectible rendering of T’Challa himself donning his vibranium-enriched suit from the film series. Alongside the 2TB of storage and USB 3.2 support, you’ll find customizable magenta RGB lighting to grace your battlestation setup as well. Head below for more details.

If you’re just looking for a quick and easy portable HDD for backups and the like, the 2TB WD Elements is a more affordable proposition at $62 shipped. Having said that you could also browse through our portable SSD deals for a much faster solution like Samsung’s popular USB 3.2 Gen2 T7 2TB USB-C Portable SSD starting from $60.

Joining ongoing price drops on the Crucial lineup of portable solid-state models from $72, yesterday’s deal on the high-capacity SanDisk Extreme Pro is also still live if you’re looking to take it up a notch. Delivering as much as $100 in savings, you can lock in one of the best models on the market at $300 shipped right now. Get a closer look right here and in our hands-on review.

Seagate Black Panther SE FireCuda HDD features:

This external hard drive is inspired by the universe of Black Panther. Features the vibranium-enriched suit donned by T’Challa himself. Magenta LED lighting brings your drive a flash of color. Customizable RGB LED lighting brings a world of atmosphere to your drive. Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading 1-year warranty and 1-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!