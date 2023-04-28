Withings Body Cardio smart scale syncs vascular stats to Apple Health at $130 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Withings Body Cardio Smart Scale for $129.95 shipped. Available in two styles, today’s offer marks the first notable chance to save this year from the usual $180 going rate. It comes within $4 of our previous mention from back in December, too. As one of its latest releases for rounding out your fitness tracking setup, the Body Cardio scale from Withings lives up to its name with integrated cardiovascular health tracking features that can help monitor the health of your heart through vascular age and heart rate. There’s also a robust roster of other health stats that can be recorded, with weight being joined by other full body composition attributes of body fat, water percentage, and bone and muscle mass. All synced over Wi-Fi to your Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit setups, there’s support for eight different users to round out the package alongside rechargeable 1-year battery life. Head below for more.

If you can live without some of the added measurements and really just want to keep tabs on weight, Amazon is also discounting the Withings Body to $47.96. This more standard version of Withings tracker is down from the usual $60 price tag to land at the best price of the year at $2 under our previous mention. It packs much of the same Apple Health integration, but ditches stats like muscle mass and some of the other in-depth measurements you’ll find above.

This morning also saw a pair of notable discounts go live on the latest offerings from Fitbit. Both of the brand’s new releases from last fall are landing at the best prices of the year, with the Versa 4 being joined by the flagship Sense 2 smartwatch. Pricing now starts at $160, delivering $40 or more in savings across both of the recent debuts as some of the very first chances to save period.

Withings Body Cardio Smart Scale features:

Body Cardio is the first smart scale to provide a cardiovascular check-up in less than 30 seconds from the comfort of your home. The scale delivers ultra-precise weight and composition measurements including body fat, water %, and muscle and bone mass, plus it syncs with the free Health Mate app to display your trends and help you reach your health goals. Unlike many smart scales, you don’t have to have your phone with you during weigh-in to synchronize your data over Wi-Fi.

