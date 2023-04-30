Apple Pencil 2 returns to all-time low of $89 alongside OG Apple Pencil with USB-C at $80

After just seeing a $220 clearance discount go live on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro to cap off last week, Amazon today is rolling out a fitting markdown on the companion Apple Pencil 2. The popular accessory has been deemed a must-have by practically any iPadOS user, and now you can score an even better price. Typically fetching $129, right now the stylus drops to $89 shipped at Amazon. That’s stacking up to $40 in savings alongside a match of the 2023 low for only the fourth time. It’s the best in over a month, as well.

Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models. Head below for more.

Also joining the more recent model, Amazon is also offering the Apple Pencil with USB-C Adapter on sale. This one drops down to the second-best price to date much like the discount above, and lands at $79.99 in the process. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $19 in savings as well as only the second chance to save since being refreshed with the bundled USB-C adapter last fall. It delivers the same overall experience as the original Lightning-only model, just with charging capabilities more in line with the latest iPads from Apple. The in-house stylus offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom. Though you are getting the extra USB-C adapter in the box, too.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the new week. On tap so far now that Sunday has arrived, we have a pair of notable iPadOS device discounts to complement either of the Apple Pencils on sale above. Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 256GB leads the way at the second-best price ever of $679. Then there’s the best price yet on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad at $399. That’s a more affordable solution for those who want to get in on the iPadOS action but don’t need the more pro-leaning feature set.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

