Today’s Android game and app deals: Pascal’s Wager, Cubasis 3, Forest Camp Story, more

Pascal’s Wager

We are ready to kick the week off in Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. But first be sure to dive into the price drop we are now tracking on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G that is delivering a new all-time low at $450 alongside everything else in our curated hub right here. As for the software, highlights include titles like Pascal’s Wager, Cubasis 3, Forest Camp Story, The House of Da Vinci, Kingdom Rush Origins, Galaxy Trader, and more. Head below for a complete look at all today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Pascal’s Wager:

Newest add-on content, Dance of the Throne, is now available! The Soul of Obsession carrying the will of all Demiurges has been summoned to Solas again, and it’s here for revenge! The leader of Demiurge, Elena, will be arriving as a playable character in this mode. Dance in a flurry of dual blades and experience a completely new challenge in Solas.

