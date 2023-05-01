Today’s Android game and app deals: Pascal’s Wager, Cubasis 3, Forest Camp Story, more

We are ready to kick the week off in Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. But first be sure to dive into the price drop we are now tracking on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G that is delivering a new all-time low at $450 alongside everything else in our curated hub right here. As for the software, highlights include titles like Pascal’s Wager, Cubasis 3, Forest Camp Story, The House of Da Vinci, Kingdom Rush Origins, Galaxy Trader, and more. Head below for a complete look at all today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Kingdom Rush Origins TD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Memorize: Learn Japanese Words FREE (Reg. $5)
- Pascal’s Wager $5 (Reg. $7)
- The House of Da Vinci $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Galaxy Trader – Space RPG $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- The Last Dream (Full) $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Bright Memory Mobile $1 (Reg. $2)
- Traffix: Traffic Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Forest Camp Story $3 (Reg. $6)
- Mega Mall Story 2 $3 (Reg. $6)
- Jumbo Airport Story $3 (Reg. $6)
- Dungeon Village 2 $3 (Reg. $6)
- ReactionLab 2 – Sandbox $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- My Movies 4 Pro – Movie & TV $8 (Reg. $16)
- Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio App $20 (Reg. $30)
More Android app deals still live:
- Truth Or Dare Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Synonyms PRO FREE (Reg. $1)
- Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder FREE (Reg. $1)
- Ascio – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Strike Team Hydra $0.50 (Reg. $6)
- Three Kingdoms Last Warlord $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Sheltered $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Escapists $1 (Reg. $6.50)
- The Escapists 2 $1 (Reg. $7)
- MechaNika $1 (Reg. $2)
- RPG Alphadia Genesis $1 (Reg. $10)
- Quest of Wizard $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- G30 – A Memory Maze $1 (Reg. $4)
- THE LAST REMNANT Remastered $12 (Reg. $20)
- Millimeter Pro – screen ruler $1 (Reg. $3)
More on Pascal’s Wager:
Newest add-on content, Dance of the Throne, is now available! The Soul of Obsession carrying the will of all Demiurges has been summoned to Solas again, and it’s here for revenge! The leader of Demiurge, Elena, will be arriving as a playable character in this mode. Dance in a flurry of dual blades and experience a completely new challenge in Solas.
