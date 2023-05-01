OnePlus 10 Pro 5G sees $350 Amazon clearance sale to new all-time low of $450

If the new OnePlus 11 isn’t delivering on the flagship specs now that the brand is taking a different approach to its smartphones, Amazon is now clearing out the previous-generation OnePlus 10 Pro. Dropping the unlocked 5G handset to $449.99 shipped in one of two colors, today’s offer lands from the usual $800 going rate. Earlier this spring it fell to $550, before dropping the extra $100 in today’s sale. This delivers $350 in overall savings while beating our previous mention by $100 to mark a new all-time low.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s now previous-generation flagship handset that’s centered around one of the newer chips on the block, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect at how this handset will hold up over the years.

If grabbing a new case for your handset is one of the first things that come to mind, Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor cover was just refreshed for the OnePlus 10 Pro and is a personal favorite of mine. It employs a unique, textured pattern on the back for some added grip and will also help even out the camera bump on the back. All of that more than justifies the $15 price tag in my book, though you can swing by the product page for a full breakdown on what to expect, too. This is still one of the covers that I love daily driving year after year, especially with how affordable the going rate is compared to some of the other more premium cases out there.

Those in the market for something that’s a little more recent and clocking in with that flagship-caliber build, we’re also tracking a sale across the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series. These smartphones just hit the scene earlier in the year and are now down to the best prices yet from $700. Delivering at least $100 in savings across three different models, these are new all-time lows on some of the most compelling Android experiences out there.

Then just make sure to check out all of the other best hardware discounts in our Android guide this week, as well as some notable app and game discounts for your new device.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

