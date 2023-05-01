Let Siri control four lamps and appliances with this HomeKit Kasa smart plug bundle at $37

Amazon is now discounting a pack of four HomeKit-enabled TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs to $37.33 shipped. Marking the best price of the year, this is the first discount in over a month and $2 below our previous mention. You’d more regularly pay $50, with today’s offer landing at 25% off and coming within $2 of the all-time low from last fall. Equipped with HomeKit support, the notable features only start there. Alongside access to Siri, there’s also Alexa and Assistant voice control to go with support for the companion app. Not to mention, each smart plug sports energy monitoring support for tracking electricity usage and power vampires. No hub is required, either, meaning you can get up and running right out of the box with designs that pair right to your Wi-Fi. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect and you can head below for more.

If your setup can get away with just a single plug, there’s really no beating this smart plug from VOCOlinc. It’ll complement your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with a compact design that pairs right to your Wi-Fi. It’s also on sale, and now sitting at $9.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon via Amazon and dropping down from the usual $13 going rate. It’s well worth a look for a more basic solution that’ll still let you control lamps and appliances with your voice or smartphone. The value isn’t quite as good as the packages above, but means you can make out for less.

Though for something a bit more future-proof, Wemo’s new HomeKit Smart Plug is worth a look. Also on sale, this higher-end option for automating lamps or appliances will set you back $25 after dropping from the usual $30 going rate. While there’s the same HomeKit support out of the box, the big perk with this option is its built-in Thread support for directly connecting with smart speakers and other devices.

Kasa HomeKit Mini Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible smart plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the devices in your home. Use the smart Wi-Fi home plug to monitor your connected device’s energy usage in real-time and view its historical power consumption within the Kasa Smart app. 1800W, 15A max load supported. Enjoy an extremely easy and quick setup process with this Amazon Frustration-Free Setup.

