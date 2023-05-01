Add the matte black Level Lock Touch to your HomeKit setup at $250 on Amazon (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Level Lock Touch Edition HomeKit Smart Lock in Matte Black for $250.66 shipped. Originally $329, the Level Lock Touch goes for $300 typically at Amazon these days and you’re now seeing one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. However, do keep in mind that this colorway went for as little as $212 in December, and we saw the silver model drop to $201 back in March. Ready to deliver a cohesive smart experience to your front door, the Level Lock Touch Edition has plenty of features to enjoy. For starters, you’ll be able to see activity history of who has actually used the lock and when once paired to your smartphone. Then, you can also configure auto-lock and unlock, share access with friends and family, and even set up the HomeKit integration. When you get home, you don’t even have to pull your phone out or put in a PIN code to enter, as the lock simply requires you to touch the cylinder and it’ll unlock after it makes a Bluetooth connection to your device. Check out our hands-on review to learn why we said that the Level Lock is “the most versatile smart lock, yet it looks like an ordinary deadbolt.” Keep reading for more.

Want to make your smart home secure without dropping over $250? Well, Wyze Lock Bolt saves the day and comes in at $130 shipped. While it’s not HomeKit-compatible, you’ll still get some great smart features like auto-lock and keypad control. Plus, Wyze Lock Bolt allows you to share access to your home with friends or family without having to lend them a physical key. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re picking up the Level Lock Touch Edition for its HomeKit integration, and you don’t have an Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad always at home, it’s time to change that. While HomeKit devices work while your iPhone is there, if you’re not home then control isn’t available. That’s where Apple’s budget-friendly TV HD comes in at $79. With the latest Siri remote, you’ll find that the Apple TV HD not only lets you stream content to your guest room’s TV, but also functions as an out-of-home controller for all of your HomeKit devices.

Level Lock Smart Lock Touch features:

The first and only refined smart lock that makes technology invisible, Level Lock – Touch Edition is the smallest and most advanced smart lock ever. Made to effortlessly blend in with your beautiful home without unsightly boxes on your door.

