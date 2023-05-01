Slice’s ceramic finger-safe carton cutter opens packages easily with first 2023 discount to $8.50

Amazon is offering the Slice Ceramic Manual Carton Cutter for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $10, today’s deal might only be $1.50 off, but it marks the first sale that we’ve seen since way back on Black Friday when it fell to $8. This delivers the best price of 2023 so far, making now a great time to pick this ceramic cutter up. While most knives are dangerous because they can cut you, Slice is different. It uses a “non-sparking, non-magnetic, chemically inert, oil & lubricant-free blade” that “never rusts.” The composition of the blade makes it finger-friendly as well which can reduce injuries from mishandling or it falling into little hands. Plus, it’ll last “up to 11x longer than steel” according to Slice, meaning you won’t have to replace the blade nearly as often. Keep reading for more.

If the finger-friendly blade isn’t a must for you, then consider picking up an 8-pack of box cutters on Amazon. Coming in at $7, you’ll save a few bucks here and have several knives to leave around the house so you’re always ready to open a box. These box cutters even have snappable blades so you can always have a sharp edge to cut with. Just keep in mind that these have traditional blades and will absolutely cut your finger if given the opportunity.

Don’t forget to check out Smith & Wesson’s ultra-compact Benji pocket knife that’s on sale for a 2023 low of $16 right now. With an ultra-compact 1.75-inch blade, this pocket knife will easily open packages and more. Plus, it’s small enough to keep in your pocket so it’s always at the rest. Just keep in mind that this, too, uses a normal blade which means it can cut you if given the opportunity, so do keep that in mind.

Slice Manual Carton Cutter features:

Slice safety blade’s unique cutting edge might seem dull, but it cuts right through your material while keeping you safe!

Other blades are dangerously sharp. Slice blades start at a safe and effective sharpness and stay there 11 times longer.

Discover safe and effective cutting with this ambidextrous carton cutter. With an acetone-resistant metal sheath and a reinforced nylon handle, this durable tool stands up to industrial use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!