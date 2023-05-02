Master American Sign Language with 13 beginner-friendly courses for $20 (Reg. $618)

According to the Communication Service for the Deaf, American Sign Language is the native language of one million US citizens. If you want to connect with this community, the All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle provides 29 hours of training for only $19.97 (Reg. $618) via 9to5Toys Specials.

When your job or volunteering role involves communicating with members of the public, it’s pretty important that you can speak their language. Given that ASL is legally recognized in 45 US states, it’s a pretty important language to learn.

The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle gives you the ideal introduction, with beginner-friendly courses that cover all the most common signs.

Through concise video tutorials, you learn the ASL alphabet, along with numbers, colors, animals, family members, food, drinks, and more.

The training then dives into real-world language, like business vocabulary and the phrases you would need when meeting someone for the first time. One course even introduces signs through a love story!

Complete all 13 courses, and you should have a pretty good grasp of ASL basics. These skills are really valuable for first responders like medics and firefighters, along with social workers, teachers, and even sports coaches.

The training in this bundle comes from a range of top-rated sources, including Intellezy Trainers. This award-winning firm has helped over 188,000 to date and earned a rating of 4.4 stars.

Order today for only $19.97 to get lifetime on-demand access to all 13 courses, saving a massive 96% on the full price.

