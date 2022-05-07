Mother’s Day: treat your mom with a $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for just $18

Nothing shows your appreciation on Mother’s Day like spending an evening with your Mom at a nice restaurant. To help you enjoy the perfect meal at the ideal venue, 9to5Toys Specials is offering $100 Restaurant.com eGift cards for only $18.

If you haven’t heard about Restaurant.com, you definitely need to visit the site. This platform plays host to over half a million dining deals every day, created by top restaurants across 50 states.

The deals range from $5 coupons to $100 promo codes, which can be used on dine-in, takeout, and home delivered orders. And with 62,000 restaurants on the site, your Mom will definitely find something she fancies.

For instance, she could load up on delicious pancakes at IHOP, dive into smoky BBQ flavors at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, or enjoy the Mexican cuisine at Señor Frog’s. There are many more big names on the list, as well.

If she needs help deciding, Restaurant.com’s Verified Diner Ratings and Reviews program can help. This displays feedback on every restaurant, collected only from people who have actually dined there.

You can find all this and more online at Restaurant.com, or through the mobile app. The latter is rated at 4.4 out of 5 stars on the iOS App Store.

Order today for just $18 to get $100 to spend at Restaurant.com, ready for Mother’s Day!

Smaller or larger budget? You can also grab a $50 eGift card for $9, collect a $250 card for only $45, or go all in with $500 for just $90.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!