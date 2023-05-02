MSI’s curved 32-inch 4K 60Hz gaming monitor supports FreeSync Premium Pro at $260 low

Amazon is now offering the MSI G321CUV 32-inch Curved 4K 60Hz Gaming Monitor for $259.99 shipped. Normally going for $300, this 13% discount or solid $40 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this monitor. It has previously gone for as much as $350 but has more regularly stayed around $300. While you won’t experience high refresh rate gaming with this MSI monitor, you will have a fluid experience thanks to the support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You’ll also find a 1500R curve with this monitor which will help immerse you in games while also reducing eye strain. HDR support means you’ll be able to game with greater colors and contrast that will really make visuals pop. In terms of connectivity, you’re looking at dual HDMI 1.4b ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2a input so you can have your desktop and consoles connected at the same time. Head below for more.

MSI G321CUV 32-inch 4K 60Hz Gaming Monitor features:

MSI gaming monitor feature a UHD panel that supports resolution up to 3840×2160. This 16:9 panel allows gamers to examine bigger game scenes compared to other traditional FHD panels, and provide an immersive gaming experience.

MSI Gaming monitors use a curved display panel that has a curvature rate of 1500R, which is the most comfortable and suitable for a wide range of applications from general computing to gaming. Curved panels also help with gameplay immersion, making you feel more connected to the entire experience.

