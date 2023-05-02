Dell’s G15 gaming laptop packs a 14-core i9 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti GPU at $1,190.50

Dell is currently offering its G15 i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,190.69 shipped when you stack the coupons SAVE10 and ARMMPPS at checkout. Down from a normal rate of $1,350 lately, today’s deal comes in at an additional $160 off to mark a new low that we’ve tracked for this model. Ready to take your gaming setup on-the-go, this laptop packs quite the punch in the power department. Sporting the previous-generation i9-12900H processor, you’ll find 14 cores and 20 threads with a max clock speed of 5GHz. On top of that, there’s the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card which leverages NVIDIA’s ray-tracing ability and DLSS technology to deliver high frame rates even when you’re not using a desktop. For a display, the screen measures 15.6-inches and has a 1440p resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate as well, perfect for fast-paced titles on-the-go. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Razer Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse. With the ability to connect either via an included 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $45, it’s budget-friendly too.

If you prefer to play games on your phone, then consider picking up PowerA’s MOGA XP7-X smartphone Bluetooth controller. On sale for $71 from its normal $100 going rate, this 29% price drop delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find out other ways you can upgrade your desk setup this year.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop features:

Alienware-inspired thermal design features optimal cooling thanks to dual air-intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes and four strategically-placed vents. As a result, you can expect your system to stay cool when the action heats up. And with up to 12th Gen Intel® i7 14-core processors plus optimized performance profiles, you can revel in powerful and consistent high-end performance during every gaming experience.

